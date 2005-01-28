Back on Jan 5th, as noted by Diplomadic, the "number one concern" of the UN in Aceh, "even before phones, fax and copy machines? Arranging for the hotel to provide 24hr catering service." By comparison, the Aussie soldiers working there have just had their first hot meal after three weeks. It was worth the wait:
"Fantastic," said Lieutenant Michael Eyb, 30, of Wattlegrove, before he tucked into penne pasta with meat sauce, mashed potatoes, diced carrots and beans. "What I want is meat, lots of meat."
But why did they wait?
Fresh food for the troops had been sacrificed to make way for medical supplies, and hospital and field equipment. "The relief operation was our top priority, and the troops had no complaint about that," said Lieutenant-Colonel Ian Cumming.