Concern for Truth?
The front page of The Age suggests that John Howard ought to withdraw troops from Iraq because of the death of an Australian: "The prime minister says there's no sense in timetabling the withdrawal of Australian troops from Iraq, despite concern following the death of an Australian." The story itself contains no reference at all or any evidence for such "concern", at least as it relates to Australian troops. But here's the kicker: the Australian who died was not serving as member of the Australian Armed Forces. He was in the (British) Royal Air Force.