Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia...
"A retired brigadier general from Bisha set a perfect example :when he demanded as little as SR1,000 as dowry for four of his daughters, Okaz daily reported. The father did not want prospective grooms to face difficulties by seeking heavy dowries as is the practice in Saudi society. He said he will do the same when it come to the marriage of his five other daughters. The retired general also said he would think seriously about marrying another wife after all his daughters are married. But he didn’t say what dowry he would offer."