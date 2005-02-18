Blogulator
Faith and understanding - and the under-represented Australian-American perspective.
Friday, February 18, 2005
Taxing Garage Sales
In Oakland, "officials are considering several regulations, including limiting garage sales to two a year,
requiring application and permit fees
and restricting the placement of garage sale signs."
Some people have no shame.
