Kids Hate Divorce
Experts have "discovered" that kids need both parents and are distressed by separation from either one.
Perhaps we should have more emphasis on saving marriages than on easy divorce.
The article does make one good point: that after divorce:
"The great irony is that as family law experts quibble over how much contact fathers should be allowed to have with their young children, these children will not be cared for exclusively by their mothers. These days, many such infants and toddlers will spend long periods cared for by unfamiliar child-care workers, and will often be farmed out to relatives, friends or mum's boyfriend, even for overnight stays. Unrationed care is permitted by one and all - with rigid controls only on the child's actual father."